|
Montefalco Sagrantino 2013
Montefalco Sagrantino (Umbria)
|
Deep ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of blackberry, black cherry and plum followed by aromas of dried violet, carob, chocolate, tobacco, cinnamon, mace, vanilla and menthol.
Tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, full body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.
Persistent finish with flavors of blackberry, plum and black cherry.
24 months in cask and barrique.
|
|
Alcohol: 16%
|
Game, Roasted meat, Braised and stewed meat, Hard cheese
|
|Suggested glass
|
18 °C
(64 °F)
|(Full Bodied and Very Mature Red Wines)
|
|June 2018
|Other Vintages
|
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2003
|
| Issue 49, February 2007
| --
|2013
|
| June 2018
| --