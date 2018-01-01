|
Montefalco Rosso 2016
Montefalco (Umbria)
|
Sangiovese (70%), Sagrantino (15%), Merlot (15%)
| Red Wine
|Score:
|
Brilliant ruby red and nuances of garnet red, moderate transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of black cherry, plum and violet followed by aromas of blackberry, blueberry, carob, vanilla and menthol.
Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.
Persistent finish with flavors of plum, black cherry and blackberry.
12 months in barrique, at least 4 months in bottle.
|
|
Alcohol: 13%
|
Stuffed pasta, Roasted meat, Broiled meat and barbecue, Stewed meat with mushrooms
|
|Suggested glass
|
18 °C
(64 °F)
|(Bodied or Mature Red Wines)
|
|July 2018
|Other Vintages
|
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2004
|
| May 2006
| --
|2005
|
| January 2010
| --
|2006
|
| January 2010
| --
|2008
|
| January 2012
| --
|2009
|
| July 2012
| --
|2010
|
| May 2014
| --
|2012
|
| April 2015
| --
|2013
|
| March 2016
| --
|2014
|
| February 2017
| --
|2015
|
| September 2017
| --
|2016
|
| July 2018
| --