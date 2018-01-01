Wine Culture and Information - Volume 16
Home Page About Us:Write Us:Back Issues:Advertising:Index 
Events Polls Serving Wine EnoForum EnoGames Wine Places Aquavitae Wine Guide



 Share this wine   Share on Google+     Vote this wine in Wine Parade

Montefalco Rosso 2016, Arnaldo Caprai (Italy)

Montefalco Rosso 2016

Arnaldo Caprai (Italy)

Montefalco (Umbria)
Sangiovese (70%), Sagrantino (15%), Merlot (15%)
Red Wine Red Wine Score: Wine That Excels in Its Category

Montefalco (Umbria)
Brilliant ruby red and nuances of garnet red, moderate transparency.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of black cherry, plum and violet followed by aromas of blackberry, blueberry, carob, vanilla and menthol.

Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.

Persistent finish with flavors of plum, black cherry and blackberry.

12 months in barrique, at least 4 months in bottle.

Alcohol: 13%

Stuffed pasta, Roasted meat, Broiled meat and barbecue, Stewed meat with mushrooms

Suggested glass Bodied or Mature Red Wines 18 °C
(64 °F)
(Bodied or Mature Red Wines)

July 2018


 Share this wine   Share on Google+     Vote this wine in Wine Parade

Other Vintages
  DiWineTaste Readers
2004        May 2006       --    
2005        January 2010       --    
2006        January 2010       --    
2008        January 2012       --    
2009        July 2012       --    
2010        May 2014       --    
2012        April 2015       --    
2013        March 2016       --    
2014        February 2017       --    
2015        September 2017       --    
2016        July 2018       --    

Other Arnaldo Caprai's wines 


Also available on mobile devices: https://www.DiWineTaste.com/mobile

Wine List



DiWineTaste Polls
In which municipality are produced the best Franciacorta wines?


Result   Other Polls

 Share this poll   Share on Google+ 
What kind of wine do you like having in July?


Result   Other Polls

 Share this poll   Share on Google+ 
How do you consider your knowledge about wine?


Result   Other Polls

 Share this poll   Share on Google+ 


Events Polls Serving Wine EnoForum EnoGames Wine Places Aquavitae Wine Guide
Home Page About Us:Write Us:Back Issues:Advertising:Index 

Privacy Policy

Download your free DiWineTaste Card  :  Test your Blood Alcohol Content  :  Follow DiWineTaste on Follow DiWineTaste on Twitter

Download DiWineTaste
Copyright © 2002-2018 Antonello Biancalana, DiWineTaste - All rights reserved
All rights reserved under international copyright conventions. No part of this publication and of this WEB site may be reproduced or utilized in any form or by any means, electronic or mechanical, without permission in writing from DiWineTaste.