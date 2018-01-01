|
Montefalco Sagrantino Valdimaggio 2014
Montefalco Sagrantino (Umbria)
Intense ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of blackberry, plum and violet followed by aromas of black cherry, blueberry, iris, chocolate, tobacco, graphite, pink pepper, mace, leather, vanilla and menthol.
Tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, full body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.
Very persistent finish with long flavors of blackberry, plum and black cherry.
24 months in barrique, at least 8 months in bottle.
Alcohol: 14.5%
Game, Stewed and braised meat, Roasted meat, Hard cheese
|Suggested glass
18 °C
(64 °F)
|(Full Bodied and Very Mature Red Wines)
|July 2018
|Other Vintages
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2012
|
| September 2017
| --
|2014
|
| July 2018
| --