Ramisella Bianco, Terre del Sole (Italy)

Ramisella Bianco

Terre del Sole (Italy)

(Sicily)
Catarratto
White Wine White Wine Score: Wine That Excels in Its Category

(Sicily)
Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent.

Clean and pleasing, starts with hints of plum, pear and apple followed by aromas of pineapple, citrus fruits and hawthorn.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors.

Moderate persistence with flavors of apple, plum and pineapple.

6 months in steel tanks.

Alcohol: 13%

Fish and crustacean appetizers, Risotto with vegetables, Dairy products, Eggs

Suggested glass Young and Crisp White Wines 10 °C
(50 °F)
(Young and Crisp White Wines)

July 2018


