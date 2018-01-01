Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent. Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent.

Clean and pleasing, starts with hints of plum, pear and apple followed by aromas of pineapple, citrus fruits and hawthorn.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors.

Moderate persistence with flavors of apple, plum and pineapple.

6 months in steel tanks.


