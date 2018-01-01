|
Montefalco Grechetto 2017
Montefalco (Umbria)
|
Grechetto (90%), Sauvignon Blanc (10%)
| White Wine
|Score:
|
Intense greenish yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of apple, plum and pineapple followed by aromas of citrus fruits, hawthorn, peach, pear and hazelnut.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of apple, plum and peach.
3 months in steel tanks, at least 3 months in bottle.
|
|
Alcohol: 13.5%
|
Pasta and risotto with fish and vegetables, Sauteed fish, Sauteed white meat, Dairy products, Fried fish
|
|Suggested glass
|
10 °C
(50 °F)
|(Young and Crisp White Wines)
|
|July 2018
|Other Vintages
|
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2016
|
| September 2017
| --
|2017
|
| July 2018
| --