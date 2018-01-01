Intense ruby red and nuances of ruby red, moderate transparency. Intense ruby red and nuances of ruby red, moderate transparency.

Clean and pleasing, starts with hints of plum, blackberry and geranium followed by aromas of raspberry and black cherry.

Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body.

Finish of moderate persistence with flavors of plum, blackberry and raspberry.

Aged in steel tanks.


