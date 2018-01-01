Wine Culture and Information - Volume 16
Ramisella Rosso, Terre del Sole (Italy)

Ramisella Rosso

Terre del Sole (Italy)

(Sicily)
Nero d'Avola (80%), Petit Verdot (20%)
Red Wine Red Wine Score:

(Sicily)
Intense ruby red and nuances of ruby red, moderate transparency.

Clean and pleasing, starts with hints of plum, blackberry and geranium followed by aromas of raspberry and black cherry.

Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body.

Finish of moderate persistence with flavors of plum, blackberry and raspberry.

Aged in steel tanks.

Alcohol: 13%

Meat appetizers, Cold cuts, Pasta with meat, Sauteed meat, Legume soups

Suggested glass Young Red Wines 17 °C
(62 °F)
(Young Red Wines)

July 2018


