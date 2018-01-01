|
Montefalco Rosso Vigna Flaminia-Maremmana 2016
Montefalco (Umbria)
Sangiovese (70%), Sagrantino (15%), Canaiolo Nero (15%)
| Red Wine
|Score:
Brilliant ruby red and nuances of ruby red, moderate transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of black cherry, plum and blueberry followed by aromas of geranium, violet, blackberry, raspberry, carob and vanilla.
Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of black cherry, plum and blackberry.
14 months in barrique, 6 months in bottle.
Alcohol: 14%
Stuffed pasta with meat and mushrooms, Stewed meat, Broiled meat and barbecue
|Suggested glass
18 °C
(64 °F)
|(Bodied or Mature Red Wines)
|July 2018
|Other Vintages
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2009
| January 2012
| --
|2010
| May 2014
| --
|2012
| April 2015
| --
|2013
| March 2016
| --
|2014
| February 2017
| --
|2015
| September 2017
| --
|2016
| July 2018
| --