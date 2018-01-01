Wine Culture and Information - Volume 16
Biccicocco 2014, Zazzera (Italy)

Biccicocco 2014

Zazzera (Italy)

(Umbria)
Merlot
Red Wine Red Wine Score:

(Umbria)
Intense ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of plum, black cherry and dried violet followed by aromas of black currant, cocoa, cinnamon, mace, graphite, vanilla and menthol.

Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.

Persistent finish with flavors of plum, black cherry and blueberry.

18 months in barrique.

Alcohol: 14%

Broiled meat and barbecue, Roasted meat, Stewed meat with mushrooms, Hard cheese

Suggested glass Bodied or Mature Red Wines 18 °C
(64 °F)
(Bodied or Mature Red Wines)

July 2018


