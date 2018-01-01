Intense pale pink and nuances of pale pink, transparent, fine and persistent perlage. Intense pale pink and nuances of pale pink, transparent, fine and persistent perlage.

Intense, clean and pleasing, starts with hints of cherry, raspberry and rose followed by aromas of apple, strawberry, plum and cyclamen.

Effervescent and crisp attack, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of cherry, raspberry and apple.

Produced with the Martinotti method.


