Metodo Classico Brut, Arnaldo Caprai (Italy)

Metodo Classico Brut

Arnaldo Caprai (Italy)

(Umbria)
Pinot Nero (50%), Chardonnay (50%)
Pale straw yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent, fine and persistent perlage.

Intense, clean and pleasing, starts with hints of apple, citrus fruits and banana followed by aromas of pear, plum and hawthorn.

Effervescent and crisp attack, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of apple, pear and plum.

Refermented in bottle on its lees for at least 20 months.

Alcohol: 12%

Vegetables and fish appetizers, Pasta with fish and crustaceans, Vegetable soups, Sauteed

Suggested glass Classic Method Sparkling Wines 10 °C
(50 °F)
(Classic Method Sparkling Wines)

July 2018


