Brilliant cherry pink and nuances of cherry pink, transparent, fine and persistent perlage.

Intense, clean and pleasing, starts with hints of cherry, strawberry and rose followed by aromas of apple, raspberry, plum and cyclamen.

Effervescent attack with a pleasing sweetness, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing crispness.

Persistent finish with flavors of cherry, strawberry and apple.

Produced with the Charmat method.


