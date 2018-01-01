Wine Culture and Information - Volume 16
Home Page About Us:Write Us:Back Issues:Advertising:Index 
Events Polls Serving Wine EnoForum EnoGames Wine Places Aquavitae Wine Guide



 Share this wine   Share on Google+     Vote this wine in Wine Parade

Spumante Rosé Extra Dry 2016, Zazzera (Italy)

Spumante Rosé Extra Dry 2016

Zazzera (Italy)

(Umbria)
Sangiovese
Sparkling Wine Sparkling Wine Score:

(Umbria)
Brilliant cherry pink and nuances of cherry pink, transparent, fine and persistent perlage.

Intense, clean and pleasing, starts with hints of cherry, strawberry and rose followed by aromas of apple, raspberry, plum and cyclamen.

Effervescent attack with a pleasing sweetness, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing crispness.

Persistent finish with flavors of cherry, strawberry and apple.

Produced with the Charmat method.

Alcohol: 12.5%

Crustacean appetizers, Risotto with crustaceans, Dairy products, Sauteed crustaceans

Suggested glass Charmat Method Sparkling Wines 10 °C
(50 °F)
(Charmat Method Sparkling Wines)

July 2018


 Share this wine   Share on Google+     Vote this wine in Wine Parade

Other Zazzera's wines 


Also available on mobile devices: https://www.DiWineTaste.com/mobile

Wine List



DiWineTaste Polls
How do you consider your knowledge about wine?


Result   Other Polls

 Share this poll   Share on Google+ 
In which municipality are produced the best Franciacorta wines?


Result   Other Polls

 Share this poll   Share on Google+ 
What kind of wine do you like having in July?


Result   Other Polls

 Share this poll   Share on Google+ 


Events Polls Serving Wine EnoForum EnoGames Wine Places Aquavitae Wine Guide
Home Page About Us:Write Us:Back Issues:Advertising:Index 

Privacy Policy

Download your free DiWineTaste Card  :  Test your Blood Alcohol Content  :  Follow DiWineTaste on Follow DiWineTaste on Twitter

Download DiWineTaste
Copyright © 2002-2018 Antonello Biancalana, DiWineTaste - All rights reserved
All rights reserved under international copyright conventions. No part of this publication and of this WEB site may be reproduced or utilized in any form or by any means, electronic or mechanical, without permission in writing from DiWineTaste.