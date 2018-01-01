|
Chardonnay 2017
(Umbria)
Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of banana, apple and acacia followed by aromas of peach, citrus fruits, pear and mineral.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.
Persistent finish with flavors of banana, apple and peach.
3 months in steel tanks, at least 3 months in bottle.
Alcohol: 14%
Pasta and risotto with vegetable and crustaceans, Sauteed fish, Sauteed white meat
|Suggested glass
10 °C
(50 °F)
|(Young and Crisp White Wines)
|July 2018
|Other Vintages
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2015
|
| February 2017
|
|2016
|
| September 2017
| --
|2017
|
| July 2018
| --