Wine Culture and Information - Volume 16
Chardonnay 2017, Arnaldo Caprai (Italy)

Chardonnay 2017

Arnaldo Caprai (Italy)

(Umbria)
Chardonnay
White Wine White Wine Score: Wine That Excels in Its Category

(Umbria)
Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of banana, apple and acacia followed by aromas of peach, citrus fruits, pear and mineral.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.

Persistent finish with flavors of banana, apple and peach.

3 months in steel tanks, at least 3 months in bottle.

Alcohol: 14%

Pasta and risotto with vegetable and crustaceans, Sauteed fish, Sauteed white meat

Suggested glass Young and Crisp White Wines 10 °C
(50 °F)
(Young and Crisp White Wines)

July 2018


Other Vintages
  DiWineTaste Readers
2015        February 2017       
2016        September 2017       --    
2017        July 2018       --    

Other Arnaldo Caprai's wines 


