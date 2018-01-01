Pale straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent. Pale straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of gooseberry, peach and nettle followed by aromas of elder flower, pear, pineapple, apple and mineral.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of peach, gooseberry and pineapple.

3 months in steel tanks, at least 3 months in bottle.


