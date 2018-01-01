|
Sauvignon 2017
(Umbria)
Sauvignon Blanc
Pale straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of gooseberry, peach and nettle followed by aromas of elder flower, pear, pineapple, apple and mineral.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of peach, gooseberry and pineapple.
3 months in steel tanks, at least 3 months in bottle.
Alcohol: 13.5%
Vegetable appetizers, Risotto with vegetables and crustaceans, Sauteed crustaceans, Eggs
|Suggested glass
10 °C
(50 °F)
|(Young and Crisp White Wines)
|July 2018
|Other Vintages
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2016
| September 2017
| --
|2017
|
| July 2018
| --