Intense straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of apple, peach and citrus fruits followed by aromas of plum, mango, elder flower, hawthorn and mineral.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.

Persistent finish with flavors of apple, peach and plum.

Aged in steel tanks.


