Wine Culture and Information - Volume 16
Home Page About Us:Write Us:Back Issues:Advertising:Index 
Events Polls Serving Wine EnoForum EnoGames Wine Places Aquavitae Wine Guide



 Share this wine   Share on Google+     Vote this wine in Wine Parade

Syrah 2016, Terre del Sole (Italy)

Syrah 2016

Terre del Sole (Italy)

(Sicily)
Syrah
Red Wine Red Wine Score:

(Sicily)
Deep ruby red and nuances of ruby red, little transparency.

Intense, clean and pleasing, starts with hints of black cherry, plum and black currant followed by aromas of violet, blueberry and blackberry.

Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors.

Persistent finish with flavors of black cherry, plum and black currant.

Aged in steel tanks.

Alcohol: 13.5%

Broiled meat and barbecue, Stewed meat with mushrooms, Stuffed pasta

Suggested glass Bodied or Mature Red Wines 18 °C
(64 °F)
(Bodied or Mature Red Wines)

August 2018


 Share this wine   Share on Google+     Vote this wine in Wine Parade

Other Terre del Sole's wines 


Also available on mobile devices: https://www.DiWineTaste.com/mobile

Wine List



DiWineTaste Polls
How do you consider your knowledge about wine?


Result   Other Polls

 Share this poll   Share on Google+ 
When you buy a wine, you are mainly interested in:


Result   Other Polls

 Share this poll   Share on Google+ 
What kind of wine do you like having in August?


Result   Other Polls

 Share this poll   Share on Google+ 


Events Polls Serving Wine EnoForum EnoGames Wine Places Aquavitae Wine Guide
Home Page About Us:Write Us:Back Issues:Advertising:Index 

Privacy Policy

Download your free DiWineTaste Card  :  Test your Blood Alcohol Content  :  Follow DiWineTaste on Follow DiWineTaste on Twitter

Download DiWineTaste
Copyright © 2002-2018 Antonello Biancalana, DiWineTaste - All rights reserved
All rights reserved under international copyright conventions. No part of this publication and of this WEB site may be reproduced or utilized in any form or by any means, electronic or mechanical, without permission in writing from DiWineTaste.