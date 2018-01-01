|
Colli Maceratesi Rosso Riserva Beato Masseo 2012
Colli Maceratesi (Marches)
Sangiovese (50%), Merlot (30%), Cabernet Sauvignon (20%)
| Red Wine
|Score:
Intense ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of black currant, plum and dried violet followed by aromas of black cherry, blackberry, tobacco, vanilla, chocolate, mace, leather and menthol.
Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.
Persistent finish with flavors of black currant, plum and black cherry.
18 months in barrique.
Alcohol: 115%
Roasted meat, Stewed meat with mushrooms, Broiled meat and barbecue, Hard cheese
|Suggested glass
18 °C
(64 °F)
|(Full Bodied and Very Mature Red Wines)
|August 2018