Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean and pleasing, starts with hints of apple, pear and peach followed by aromas of plum, hawthorn, citrus fruits and broom.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors.

Persistent finish with flavors of apple, pear and plum.

4 months in steel tanks, 2 months in bottle.


