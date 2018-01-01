|
Soave Classico Runcaris 2017
Soave (Veneto)
|
Pale straw yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of apple, pear and hawthorn followed by aromas of plum, peach, broom and citrus fruits.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of apple, pear and plum.
Aged in steel tanks.
|
|
Alcohol: 12.5%
|
Pasta and risotto with fish and vegetables, Fried fish, Vegetable soups
|
|Suggested glass
|
10 °C
(50 °F)
|(Young and Crisp White Wines)
|
|October 2018
|Other Vintages
|
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2009
|
| July 2010
| --
|2010
|
| August 2011
| --
|2011
|
| July 2012
|
|2012
|
| May 2014
| --
|2013
|
| September 2014
| --
|2014
|
| June 2015
| --
|2015
|
| September 2016
| --
|2016
|
| July 2017
| --
|2017
|
| October 2018
| --