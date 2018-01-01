Wine Culture and Information - Volume 17
Bellifolli Grillo & Chardonnay 2017, Valle dell'Acate (Italy)

Bellifolli Grillo & Chardonnay 2017

Valle dell'Acate (Italy)

(Sicily)
Grillo (80%), Chardonnay (20%)
White Wine White Wine Score:

Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean and pleasing, starts with hints of apple, pear and banana followed by aromas of citrus fruits, hawthorn, plum and broom.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.

Persistent finish with flavors of apple, pear and banana.

4 months in steel tanks, 2 months in bottle.

Alcohol: 13%

Pasta and risotto with fish, Sauteed fish, Sauteed white meat, Dairy products

Suggested glass Young and Crisp White Wines 10 °C
(50 °F)
(Young and Crisp White Wines)

October 2018


Other Valle dell'Acate's wines 


