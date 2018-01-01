Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent. Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean and pleasing, starts with hints of apple, pear and banana followed by aromas of citrus fruits, hawthorn, plum and broom. Intense, clean and pleasing, starts with hints of apple, pear and banana followed by aromas of citrus fruits, hawthorn, plum and broom.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness. Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.

Persistent finish with flavors of apple, pear and banana. Persistent finish with flavors of apple, pear and banana.

4 months in steel tanks, 2 months in bottle. 4 months in steel tanks, 2 months in bottle.

