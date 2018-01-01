|
Pinot Grigio Valparadiso 2017
(Veneto)
|
Pinot Grigio
| White Wine
|Score:
|
Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of apple, banana and citrus fruits followed by aromas of pineapple, plum, hawthorn, peach and broom.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.
Persistent finish with flavors of apple, banana and plum.
Aged in steel tanks and cask.
|
|
Alcohol: 13%
|
Pasta and risotto with fish and crustaceans, Sauteed fish, Mushroom soups
|
|Suggested glass
|
10 °C
(50 °F)
|(Young and Crisp White Wines)
|
|October 2018
|Other Vintages
|
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2008
|
| August 2009
| --
|2009
|
| March 2010
|
|2010
|
| July 2011
| --
|2011
|
| July 2012
| --
|2012
|
| May 2014
|
|2013
|
| September 2014
| --
|2014
|
| June 2015
| --
|2015
|
| September 2016
| --
|2016
|
| July 2017
| --
|2017
|
| October 2018
| --