Wine Culture and Information - Volume 17
Soave Danieli 2017, Fattori (Italy)

Soave (Veneto)
Garganega
White Wine White Wine Score:

Pale straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of apple, peach and plum followed by aromas of citrus fruits, pear, jasmine, broom, pineapple, nettle and mineral.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of apple, peach and plum.

Aged in steel tanks.

Alcohol: 12.5%

Pasta and risotto with fish and crustaceans, Sauteed fish, Vegetable soups

Suggested glass Young and Crisp White Wines 10 °C
(50 °F)
(Young and Crisp White Wines)

October 2018


Other Vintages
  DiWineTaste Readers
2011        August 2012       --    
2012        May 2014       --    
2013        September 2014       --    
2014          June 2015       --    
2015        September 2016       --    
2016        August 2017       --    
2017        October 2018       --    

