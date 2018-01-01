Pale golden yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent. Pale golden yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of apple, citrus fruits and peach followed by aromas of pear, hawthorn, plum, broom, pineapple, almond and mineral. Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of apple, citrus fruits and peach followed by aromas of pear, hawthorn, plum, broom, pineapple, almond and mineral.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness. Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.

Persistent finish with flavors of apple, plum and almond. Persistent finish with flavors of apple, plum and almond.

4 months in steel tanks, 4 months in bottle. 4 months in steel tanks, 4 months in bottle.

