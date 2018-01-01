|
Zagra 2017
(Sicily)
|
Pale golden yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of apple, citrus fruits and peach followed by aromas of pear, hawthorn, plum, broom, pineapple, almond and mineral.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.
Persistent finish with flavors of apple, plum and almond.
4 months in steel tanks, 4 months in bottle.
|
|
Alcohol: 13%
|
Pasta with fish, Fried fish, Stuffed pasta with vegetables, Vegetable soups
|
|Suggested glass
|
10 °C
(50 °F)
|(Young and Crisp White Wines)
|
|October 2018
