Pale straw yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of gooseberry, peach and elder flower followed by aromas of pineapple, acacia, pear, nettle, green pepper, sage and flint.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of gooseberry, peach and pineapple.

Aged in steel tanks.


