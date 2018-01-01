|
Bellifolli Syrah 2017
(Sicily)
|
Brilliant ruby red and nuances of ruby red, little transparency.
Intense, clean and pleasing, starts with hints of black currant, blueberry and plum followed by aromas of violet, black cherry and raspberry.
Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors.
Persistent finish with flavors of black currant, blueberry and plum.
4 months in steel tanks, 3 months in bottle.
|
|
Alcohol: 13%
|
Cold cuts, Pasta with meat and mushrooms, Sauteed meat
|
|Suggested glass
|
16 °C
(60 °F)
|(Young Red Wines)
|
|October 2018