Intense ruby red and nuances of purple red, little transparency.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined starts with hints of cherry, blueberry and violet followed by aromas of plum, blackberry, raspberry and almond.

Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of cherry, blueberry and plum.

3 months in cask, 6 months in bottle.


