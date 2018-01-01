Wine Culture and Information - Volume 17
Diano d'Alba Sori Autin Grand 2017, Fratelli Savigliano (Italy)

Dolcetto di Diano d'Alba (Piedmont)
Dolcetto
Red Wine Red Wine Score: Wine That Excels in Its Category

Intense ruby red and nuances of purple red, little transparency.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined starts with hints of cherry, blueberry and violet followed by aromas of plum, blackberry, raspberry and almond.

Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of cherry, blueberry and plum.

3 months in cask, 6 months in bottle.

Alcohol: 14.5%

Cold cuts, Pasta with meat and mushrooms, Sauteed meat

Suggested glass Young Red Wines 17 °C
(62 °F)
(Young Red Wines)

October 2018


Other Fratelli Savigliano's wines 


