|
Campo Vecchio Rosso 2015
(Latium)
|
Syrah (50%), Cesanese (30%), Montepulciano, Sangiovese (20%)
| Red Wine
|Score:
|
Intense ruby red and nuances of ruby red, little transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of black cherry, plum and blueberry followed by aromas of violet, blackberry, raspberry, carob, tobacco, vanilla and menthol.
Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.
Persistent finish with flavors of black cherry, plum and blueberry.
Aged in steel tanks and barrique.
|
|
Alcohol: 13.5%
|
Stuffed pasta, Broiled meat and barbecue, Stewed meat with mushrooms, Cheese
|
|Suggested glass
|
18 °C
(64 °F)
|(Bodied or Mature Red Wines)
|
|October 2018
|Other Vintages
|
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2003
|
| Issue 47, December 2006
| --
|2015
|
| October 2018
| --