|
I Quattro Mori 2013
(Latium)
|
Syrah (40%), Cabernet Sauvignon (30%), Merlot (20%), Petit Verdot (10%)
| Red Wine
|Score:
|
Intense ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of black currant, plum and dried violet followed by aromas of black cherry, blueberry, peony, chocolate, tobacco, cinnamon, leather, mace, vanilla and eucalyptus.
Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.
Persistent finish with flavors of black currant, plum and black cherry.
Aged in barrique.
|
|
Alcohol: 14%
|
Roasted meat, Broiled meat and barbecue, Braised and stewed meat with mushrooms, Hard cheese
|
|Suggested glass
|
18 °C
(64 °F)
|(Full Bodied and Very Mature Red Wines)
|
|October 2018
|Other Vintages
|
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2003
|
| Issue 47, December 2006
| --
|2013
|
| October 2018
| --