|
Frascati Campo Vecchio 2017
Frascati (Latium)
|
Malvasia di Candia (70%), Trebbiano Toscano, Bombino (30%)
| White Wine
|Score:
|
Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of apple, plum and peach followed by aromas of hawthorn, pineapple, broom, medlar, pear and almond.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of apple, plum and peach.
Aged in steel tanks.
|
|
Alcohol: 13.5%
|
Pasta and risotto with fish and crustaceans, Fried fish, Dairy products, Sauteed white meat
|
|Suggested glass
|
10 °C
(50 °F)
|(Young and Crisp White Wines)
|
|October 2018