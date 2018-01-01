Wine Culture and Information - Volume 17
Frascati Campo Vecchio 2017, Castel De Paolis (Italy)

Frascati Campo Vecchio 2017

Castel De Paolis (Italy)

Frascati (Latium)
Malvasia di Candia (70%), Trebbiano Toscano, Bombino (30%)
White Wine Score:

Frascati (Latium)
Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of apple, plum and peach followed by aromas of hawthorn, pineapple, broom, medlar, pear and almond.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of apple, plum and peach.

Aged in steel tanks.

Alcohol: 13.5%

Pasta and risotto with fish and crustaceans, Fried fish, Dairy products, Sauteed white meat

Suggested glass Young and Crisp White Wines 10 °C
(50 °F)
(Young and Crisp White Wines)

October 2018


