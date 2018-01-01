|
Frascati Superiore 2017
Frascati Superiore (Latium)
|
Malvasia del Lazio (70%), Trebbiano Giallo, Bombino Bianco, Bellone (30%)
| White Wine
|Score:
|
Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of apple, peach and broom followed by aromas of pineapple, pear, hawthorn, citrus fruits, medlar, plum, almond and mineral.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of apple, pineapple and peach.
Aged in steel tanks.
|
|
Alcohol: 14%
|
Stuffed pasta with mushrooms, Roasted white meat, Roasted fish, Stewed fish
|
|Suggested glass
|
10 °C
(50 °F)
|(Bodied and Mature White Wines)
|
|October 2018
|Other Vintages
|
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2005
|
| Issue 47, December 2006
| --
|2006
|
| August 2007
|
|2017
|
| October 2018
| --