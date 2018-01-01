Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent. Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of apple, peach and broom followed by aromas of pineapple, pear, hawthorn, citrus fruits, medlar, plum, almond and mineral.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of apple, pineapple and peach.

Aged in steel tanks.


