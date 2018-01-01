Wine Culture and Information - Volume 17
Home Page About Us:Write Us:Back Issues:Advertising:Index 
Events Polls Serving Wine EnoForum EnoGames Wine Places Aquavitae Wine Guide



 Share this wine   Share on Google+     Vote this wine in Wine Parade

Muffa Nobile 2016, Castel De Paolis (Italy)

Muffa Nobile 2016

Castel De Paolis (Italy)

(Latium)
Sémillon (70%), Sauvignon Blanc (20%), Moscato Giallo (10%)
Sweet Wine Sweet Wine Score: Wine That Excels in Its Category

(Latium)
Brilliant golden yellow and nuances of golden yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of apricot, quince jam and honey followed by aromas of raisin, peach jam, dried fig, candied fruits, grapefruit, noble rot, hawthorn, date, moss, almond and vanilla.

Sweet and round attack, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing crispness.

Persistent finish with flavors of apricot, quince jam and honey.

Aged in barrique.

Alcohol: 13.5%

Confectionery, Dried fruit tarts, Hard and piquant cheese

Suggested glass Sweet Wines 15 °C
(59 °F)
(Sweet Wines)

October 2018


 Share this wine   Share on Google+     Vote this wine in Wine Parade

Other Vintages
  DiWineTaste Readers
2005        Issue 47, December 2006       --    
2006        August 2007       --    
2016        October 2018       --    

Other Castel De Paolis's wines 


Also available on mobile devices: https://www.DiWineTaste.com/mobile

Wine List



DiWineTaste Polls
In what moment of the day do you usually drink wine?


Result   Other Polls

 Share this poll   Share on Google+ 
What do you think about rose wines?


Result   Other Polls

 Share this poll   Share on Google+ 
What kind of wine do you like having in October?


Result   Other Polls

 Share this poll   Share on Google+ 


Events Polls Serving Wine EnoForum EnoGames Wine Places Aquavitae Wine Guide
Home Page About Us:Write Us:Back Issues:Advertising:Index 

Privacy Policy

Download your free DiWineTaste Card  :  Test your Blood Alcohol Content  :  Follow DiWineTaste on Follow DiWineTaste on Twitter

Download DiWineTaste
Copyright © 2002-2018 Antonello Biancalana, DiWineTaste - All rights reserved
All rights reserved under international copyright conventions. No part of this publication and of this WEB site may be reproduced or utilized in any form or by any means, electronic or mechanical, without permission in writing from DiWineTaste.