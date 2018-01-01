|
Muffa Nobile 2016
(Latium)
Sémillon (70%), Sauvignon Blanc (20%), Moscato Giallo (10%)
| Sweet Wine
|Score:
Brilliant golden yellow and nuances of golden yellow, very transparent.
Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of apricot, quince jam and honey followed by aromas of raisin, peach jam, dried fig, candied fruits, grapefruit, noble rot, hawthorn, date, moss, almond and vanilla.
Sweet and round attack, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing crispness.
Persistent finish with flavors of apricot, quince jam and honey.
Aged in barrique.
Alcohol: 13.5%
Confectionery, Dried fruit tarts, Hard and piquant cheese
|Suggested glass
15 °C
(59 °F)
|(Sweet Wines)
|October 2018
|Other Vintages
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2005
| Issue 47, December 2006
| --
|2006
|
| August 2007
| --
|2016
|
| October 2018
| --