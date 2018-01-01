Brilliant golden yellow and nuances of golden yellow, very transparent. Brilliant golden yellow and nuances of golden yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of apricot, quince jam and honey followed by aromas of raisin, peach jam, dried fig, candied fruits, grapefruit, noble rot, hawthorn, date, moss, almond and vanilla.

Sweet and round attack, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing crispness.

Persistent finish with flavors of apricot, quince jam and honey.

Aged in barrique.


