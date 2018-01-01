|
Donna Adriana 2016
(Latium)
|
Viognier (80%), Malvasia del Lazio (20%)
| White Wine
|Score:
|
Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent.
Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of apple, pineapple and citron followed by aromas of pear, papaya, acacia, lychee, medlar, acacia honey, plum, broom, hawthorn and mineral.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Very persistent finish with long flavors of apple, pineapple and papaya.
Aged in steel tanks.
|
|
Alcohol: 14.5%
|
Stuffed pasta with fish and mushrooms, Roasted fish, Roasted white meat, Stewed fish, Dairy products
|
|Suggested glass
|
12 °C
(53 °F)
|(Bodied and Mature White Wines)
|
|October 2018
|Other Vintages
|
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2006
|
| August 2007
| --
|2016
|
| October 2018
| --