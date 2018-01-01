Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent. Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of apple, pineapple and citron followed by aromas of pear, papaya, acacia, lychee, medlar, acacia honey, plum, broom, hawthorn and mineral.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Very persistent finish with long flavors of apple, pineapple and papaya.

Aged in steel tanks.


