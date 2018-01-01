Deep ruby red and nuances of purple red, little transparency. Deep ruby red and nuances of purple red, little transparency.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of cherry, plum and violet followed by aromas of blackberry, raspberry, strawberry, almond, blueberry, pink pepper and menthol.

Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.

Persistent finish with flavors of cherry, plum and blackberry.

3 months in cask, 8 months in bottle.


