Wine Culture and Information - Volume 17
Valpolicella Ripasso Col de la Bastia 2016, Fattori (Italy)

Valpolicella Ripasso Col de la Bastia 2016

Fattori (Italy)

Valpolicella (Veneto)
Corvina (65%), Corvinone (15%), Rondinella (10%), Other Grapes (10%)
Red Wine Score:

Valpolicella (Veneto)
Brilliant ruby red and nuances of ruby red, little transparency.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of plum, blackberry and black cherry followed by aromas of violet, blueberry, chocolate, tobacco, cinnamon, mace, vanilla and menthol.

Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.

Persistent finish with flavors of plum, blackberry and black cherry.

18 months in cask.

Alcohol: 15%

Roasted meat, Stewed and braised meat with mushrooms, Broiled meat and mushrooms

Suggested glass Bodied or Mature Red Wines 18 °C
(64 °F)
(Bodied or Mature Red Wines)

October 2018


Other Vintages
  DiWineTaste Readers
2009        March 2013       --    
2010        April 2013       --    
2011        September 2014       --    
2012        June 2015       --    
2014        September 2016       --    
2015        July 2017       --    
2016        October 2018       --    

Other Fattori's wines 


