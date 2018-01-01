Wine Culture and Information - Volume 17
Bidis 2014, Valle dell'Acate (Italy)

Bidis 2014

Valle dell'Acate (Italy)

(Sicily)
Chardonnay
White Wine White Wine Score:

(Sicily)
Deep golden yellow and nuances of amber yellow, transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of plum, apple and banana followed by aromas of pear, hazelnut, honey, butter, orange and vanilla.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.

Persistent finish with flavors of plum, apple and banana.

12 months in barrique, 6 months in bottle.

Alcohol: 14%

Roasted fish, Stuffed pasta with mushrooms, Roasted white meat, Mushroom soups

Suggested glass Bodied and Mature White Wines 12 °C
(53 °F)
(Bodied and Mature White Wines)

October 2018


Other Vintages
  DiWineTaste Readers
2004        Issue 45, October 2006       --    
2013        September 2015       --    
2014        October 2018       --    

Other Valle dell'Acate's wines 


