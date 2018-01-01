|
Bidis 2014
(Sicily)
|
Deep golden yellow and nuances of amber yellow, transparent.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of plum, apple and banana followed by aromas of pear, hazelnut, honey, butter, orange and vanilla.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.
Persistent finish with flavors of plum, apple and banana.
12 months in barrique, 6 months in bottle.
|
|
Alcohol: 14%
|
Roasted fish, Stuffed pasta with mushrooms, Roasted white meat, Mushroom soups
|
|Suggested glass
|
12 °C
(53 °F)
|(Bodied and Mature White Wines)
|
|October 2018
|Other Vintages
|
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2004
|
| Issue 45, October 2006
| --
|2013
|
| September 2015
| --
|2014
|
| October 2018
| --