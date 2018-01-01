Deep golden yellow and nuances of amber yellow, transparent. Deep golden yellow and nuances of amber yellow, transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of plum, apple and banana followed by aromas of pear, hazelnut, honey, butter, orange and vanilla. Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of plum, apple and banana followed by aromas of pear, hazelnut, honey, butter, orange and vanilla.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness. Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.

Persistent finish with flavors of plum, apple and banana. Persistent finish with flavors of plum, apple and banana.

12 months in barrique, 6 months in bottle. 12 months in barrique, 6 months in bottle.

