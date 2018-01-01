Wine Culture and Information - Volume 17
Home Page About Us:Write Us:Back Issues:Advertising:Index 
Events Polls Serving Wine EnoForum EnoGames Wine Places Aquavitae Wine Guide



 Share this wine   Share on Google+     Vote this wine in Wine Parade

Recioto di Soave Motto Piane 2015, Fattori (Italy)

Recioto di Soave Motto Piane 2015

Fattori (Italy)

Recioto di Soave (Veneto)
Garganega
Sweet Wine Sweet Wine Score: Wine That Excels in Its Category

Recioto di Soave (Veneto)
Brilliant amber yellow and nuances of amber yellow, transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of raisin, dried apricot and quince jam followed by aromas of candied fruits, peach jam, dried fig, date, lychee, honey, almond, citrus fruit peel, nail polish and vanilla.

Sweet and round attack, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing crispness.

Persistent finish with flavors of raisin, dried apricot and candied fruits.

A small part ferments in cask. 12 months in steel tanks.

Alcohol: 13.5%

Dried fruit tarts, Hard cheese

Suggested glass Sweet Wines 14 °C
(57 °F)
(Sweet Wines)

October 2018


 Share this wine   Share on Google+     Vote this wine in Wine Parade

Other Vintages
  DiWineTaste Readers
2006        October 2008       --    
2007        August 2009       --    
2008        August 2010       --    
2009        August 2011       --    
2010        August 2012       --    
2011        May 2014       --    
2014        September 2016       --    
2015        October 2018       --    

Other Fattori's wines 


Also available on mobile devices: https://www.DiWineTaste.com/mobile

Wine List



DiWineTaste Polls
In what moment of the day do you usually drink wine?


Result   Other Polls

 Share this poll   Share on Google+ 
What kind of wine do you like having in October?


Result   Other Polls

 Share this poll   Share on Google+ 
What do you think about rose wines?


Result   Other Polls

 Share this poll   Share on Google+ 


Events Polls Serving Wine EnoForum EnoGames Wine Places Aquavitae Wine Guide
Home Page About Us:Write Us:Back Issues:Advertising:Index 

Privacy Policy

Download your free DiWineTaste Card  :  Test your Blood Alcohol Content  :  Follow DiWineTaste on Follow DiWineTaste on Twitter

Download DiWineTaste
Copyright © 2002-2018 Antonello Biancalana, DiWineTaste - All rights reserved
All rights reserved under international copyright conventions. No part of this publication and of this WEB site may be reproduced or utilized in any form or by any means, electronic or mechanical, without permission in writing from DiWineTaste.