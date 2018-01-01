Brilliant amber yellow and nuances of amber yellow, transparent. Brilliant amber yellow and nuances of amber yellow, transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of raisin, dried apricot and quince jam followed by aromas of candied fruits, peach jam, dried fig, date, lychee, honey, almond, citrus fruit peel, nail polish and vanilla.

Sweet and round attack, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing crispness.

Persistent finish with flavors of raisin, dried apricot and candied fruits.

A small part ferments in cask. 12 months in steel tanks.


