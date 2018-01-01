|
Recioto di Soave Motto Piane 2015
Recioto di Soave (Veneto)
|
Brilliant amber yellow and nuances of amber yellow, transparent.
Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of raisin, dried apricot and quince jam followed by aromas of candied fruits, peach jam, dried fig, date, lychee, honey, almond, citrus fruit peel, nail polish and vanilla.
Sweet and round attack, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing crispness.
Persistent finish with flavors of raisin, dried apricot and candied fruits.
A small part ferments in cask. 12 months in steel tanks.
|
|
Alcohol: 13.5%
|
Dried fruit tarts, Hard cheese
|
|Suggested glass
|
14 °C
(57 °F)
|(Sweet Wines)
|
|October 2018
|Other Vintages
|
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2006
|
| October 2008
| --
|2007
|
| August 2009
| --
|2008
|
| August 2010
| --
|2009
|
| August 2011
| --
|2010
|
| August 2012
| --
|2011
|
| May 2014
| --
|2014
|
| September 2016
| --
|2015
|
| October 2018
| --