|
Soave Motto Piane 2016
Soave (Veneto)
|
Brilliant golden yellow and nuances of golden yellow, very transparent.
Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of quince, medlar and peach followed by aromas of pear, citrus fruits, pineapple, hawthorn, broom, plum, honey and sage.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.
Persistent finish with flavors of quince, medlar and peach.
Made from Garganega grapes dried for 30 days, aged in steel tanks and cask.
|
|
Alcohol: 14%
|
Pasta and risotto with vegetables and crustaceans, Mushrooms soups, Sauteed white meat, Roasted fish
|
|Suggested glass
|
12 °C
(53 °F)
|(Bodied and Mature White Wines)
|
|October 2018
