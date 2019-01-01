Intense golden yellow and nuances of golden yellow, very transparent. Intense golden yellow and nuances of golden yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of quince, ripe peach and papaya followed by aromas of pear, medlar, grapefruit, hawthorn, plum, praline, butter, almond and vanilla.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.

Persistent finish with flavors of quince, papaya and grapefruit.

10 months in cask, 2 months in bottle.


