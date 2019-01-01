Wine Culture and Information - Volume 17
Bianchello del Metauro Superiore Brecce di Tufo 2016, Il Conventino di Monteciccardo (Italy)

Bianchello del Metauro Superiore Brecce di Tufo 2016

Il Conventino di Monteciccardo (Italy)

Bianchello del Metauro (Marches)
Biancame
White Wine Score: Wine That Excels in Its Category

Bianchello del Metauro (Marches)
Intense golden yellow and nuances of golden yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of quince, ripe peach and papaya followed by aromas of pear, medlar, grapefruit, hawthorn, plum, praline, butter, almond and vanilla.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.

Persistent finish with flavors of quince, papaya and grapefruit.

10 months in cask, 2 months in bottle.

Alcohol: 14.5%

Stuffed pasta, Mushroom soups, Roasted fish, Roasted white meat

Suggested glass Bodied and Mature White Wines 12 °C
(53 °F)
(Bodied and Mature White Wines)

December 2018


