Wine Culture and Information - Volume 17
Offida Pecorino Guido Cocci Grifoni 2014, Tenuta Cocci Grifoni (Italy)

Offida Pecorino Guido Cocci Grifoni 2014

Tenuta Cocci Grifoni (Italy)

Offida (Marches)
Pecorino
White Wine

Offida (Marches)
Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of apple, medlar and plum followed by aromas of pear, peach, bergamot, grapefruit, hazelnut, pineapple, hawthorn, anise, broom, marjoram, sage and mineral.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.

Very persistent finish with long flavors of apple, peach, plum and medlar.

18 months in steel tanks, at least 6 months in bottle.

Alcohol: 13.5%

Stuffed pasta, Roasted fish, Roasted white meat, Mushroom soups

Suggested glass Bodied and Mature White Wines 12 °C
(53 °F)
(Bodied and Mature White Wines)

December 2018


Other Vintages
  DiWineTaste Readers
2013        January 2017       --    
2014        December 2018       --    

