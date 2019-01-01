|
Offida Pecorino Guido Cocci Grifoni 2014
Offida (Marches)
Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent.
Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of apple, medlar and plum followed by aromas of pear, peach, bergamot, grapefruit, hazelnut, pineapple, hawthorn, anise, broom, marjoram, sage and mineral.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.
Very persistent finish with long flavors of apple, peach, plum and medlar.
18 months in steel tanks, at least 6 months in bottle.
Alcohol: 13.5%
Stuffed pasta, Roasted fish, Roasted white meat, Mushroom soups
Suggested glass
12 °C
(53 °F)
|(Bodied and Mature White Wines)
|December 2018
