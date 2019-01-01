Intense ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency. Intense ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of black currant, black cherry and plum followed by aromas of violet, blueberry, raspberry, iris, tobacco, chocolate, face powder, cardamom, cigar box, mace, bell pepper, vanilla and eucalyptus. Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of black currant, black cherry and plum followed by aromas of violet, blueberry, raspberry, iris, tobacco, chocolate, face powder, cardamom, cigar box, mace, bell pepper, vanilla and eucalyptus.

Tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, full body, intense flavors, agreeable. Tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, full body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Very persistent finish with long flavors of black currant, black cherry and plum. Very persistent finish with long flavors of black currant, black cherry and plum.

24 months in barrique, at least 18 months in bottle. 24 months in barrique, at least 18 months in bottle.

