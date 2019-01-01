Wine Culture and Information - Volume 17
Home Page About Us:Write Us:Back Issues:Advertising:Index 
Events Polls Serving Wine EnoForum EnoGames Wine Places Aquavitae Wine Guide



 Share this wine   Share on Google+     Vote this wine in Wine Parade

San Leonardo 2014, Tenuta San Leonardo (Italy)

San Leonardo 2014

Tenuta San Leonardo (Italy)

(Trentino)
Cabernet Sauvignon (60%), Carmenère (30%), Merlot (10%)
Red Wine Red Wine Score:

(Trentino)
Intense ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of black currant, black cherry and plum followed by aromas of violet, blueberry, raspberry, iris, tobacco, chocolate, face powder, cardamom, cigar box, mace, bell pepper, vanilla and eucalyptus.

Tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, full body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Very persistent finish with long flavors of black currant, black cherry and plum.

24 months in barrique, at least 18 months in bottle.

Alcohol: 13%

Game, Roasted meat, Stewed and braised meat, Hard cheese

Suggested glass Full Bodied and Very Mature Red Wines 18 °C
(64 °F)
(Full Bodied and Very Mature Red Wines)

December 2018


 Share this wine   Share on Google+     Vote this wine in Wine Parade

Other Vintages
  DiWineTaste Readers
1995        Issue 17, March 2004       --    
1996        Issue 17, March 2004       --    
1997        Issue 17, March 2004       --    
1999        Issue 17, March 2004       --    
2000        March 2017       --    
2001        Issue 42, June 2006       --    
2003        August 2008       
2004        August 2009       
2006        June 2012       --    
2007        October 2014       --    
2010        February 2016       --    
2011        January 2017       --    
2013        February 2018       --    
2014        December 2018       --    

Other Tenuta San Leonardo's wines 


Also available on mobile devices: https://www.DiWineTaste.com/mobile

Wine List



DiWineTaste Polls
What kind of wine do you like having in January?


Result   Other Polls

 Share this poll   Share on Google+ 
What is the most pleasing aspect in wine tasting?


Result   Other Polls

 Share this poll   Share on Google+ 
In what moment of the day do you usually drink wine?


Result   Other Polls

 Share this poll   Share on Google+ 


Events Polls Serving Wine EnoForum EnoGames Wine Places Aquavitae Wine Guide
Home Page About Us:Write Us:Back Issues:Advertising:Index 

Privacy Policy

Download your free DiWineTaste Card  :  Test your Blood Alcohol Content  :  Follow DiWineTaste on Follow DiWineTaste on Twitter

Download DiWineTaste
Copyright © 2002-2019 Antonello Biancalana, DiWineTaste - All rights reserved
All rights reserved under international copyright conventions. No part of this publication and of this WEB site may be reproduced or utilized in any form or by any means, electronic or mechanical, without permission in writing from DiWineTaste.