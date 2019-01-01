Brilliant greenish yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent. Brilliant greenish yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean and pleasing, starts with hints of apple, pear and pineapple followed by aromas of hawthorn, plum and broom.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors.

Finish of moderate persistence with flavors of apple, pear and pineapple.

Aged in steel tanks.


