|
Monteregio di Massa Marittima Bianco Santa Chiara 2017
Monteregio di Massa Marittima (Tuscany)
|
Trebbiano Toscano (60%), Malvasia Bianca, Ansonica (40%)
| White Wine
|Score:
|
Brilliant greenish yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent.
Intense, clean and pleasing, starts with hints of apple, pear and pineapple followed by aromas of hawthorn, plum and broom.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors.
Finish of moderate persistence with flavors of apple, pear and pineapple.
Aged in steel tanks.
|
|
Alcohol: 13%
|
Aperitifs, Eggs, Dairy products, Risotto with vegetables
|
|Suggested glass
|
10 °C
(50 °F)
|(Young and Crisp White Wines)
|
|December 2018
|Other Vintages
|
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2011
|
| May 2012
| --
|2012
|
| November 2013
| --
|2013
|
| June 2014
| --
|2014
|
| May 2015
| --
|2015
|
| May 2016
| --
|2016
|
| June 2017
| --
|2017
|
| December 2018
| --