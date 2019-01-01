Brilliant golden yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent. Brilliant golden yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of grape, pear and peach followed by aromas of banana, citrus fruits, apple, white rose and sage. Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of grape, pear and peach followed by aromas of banana, citrus fruits, apple, white rose and sage.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable. Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of grape, peach and banana. Persistent finish with flavors of grape, peach and banana.

Aged in steel tanks. Aged in steel tanks.

