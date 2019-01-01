Brilliant golden yellow and nuances of golden yellow, very transparent. Brilliant golden yellow and nuances of golden yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean and pleasing, starts with hints of grape, peach and apple followed by aromas of banana, lychee, white rose and sage. Intense, clean and pleasing, starts with hints of grape, peach and apple followed by aromas of banana, lychee, white rose and sage.

Crisp attack with a pleasing sweetness, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable. Crisp attack with a pleasing sweetness, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of grape, peach and lychee Persistent finish with flavors of grape, peach and lychee

Aged in steel tanks. Aged in steel tanks.

