Intense ruby red and nuances of ruby red, little transparency.

Intense, clean and pleasing, starts with hints of black cherry, plum and raspberry followed by aromas of violet, black currant, geranium and blueberry.

Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors.

Persistent finish with flavors of black cherry, plum and raspberry.

Aged in cement tanks.


