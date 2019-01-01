Intense straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent, fine and persistent perlage. Intense straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent, fine and persistent perlage.

Intense, clean and pleasing, starts with hints of apple, pear and medlar followed by aromas of pineapple, plum, hawthorn and broom. Intense, clean and pleasing, starts with hints of apple, pear and medlar followed by aromas of pineapple, plum, hawthorn and broom.

Effervescent and crisp attack, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing hint of sweetness. Effervescent and crisp attack, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing hint of sweetness.

Persistent finish with flavors of apple, pear and medlar. Persistent finish with flavors of apple, pear and medlar.

Produced with the Charmat method. Produced with the Charmat method.

