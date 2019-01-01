Wine Culture and Information - Volume 17
Riflessi Rosato Extra Dry, Sant'Andrea (Italy)

Riflessi Rosato Extra Dry

Sant'Andrea (Italy)

(Latium)
Aleatico
Sparkling Wine Sparkling Wine Score:

(Latium)
Brilliant cherry pink and nuances of cherry pink, transparent, fine and persistent perlage.

Intense, clean and pleasing, starts with hints of cherry, raspberry and apple followed by aromas of strawberry, rose and cyclamen.

Effervescent and crisp attack, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing hint of sweetness.

Persistent finish with flavors of cherry, raspberry and strawberry.

Produced with the Charmat method.

Alcohol: 12%

Fish appetizers, Pasta and risotto with fish, Sauteed fish, Broiled crustaceans, Sauteed white meat

Suggested glass Charmat Method Sparkling Wines 10 °C
(50 °F)
(Charmat Method Sparkling Wines)

January 2019


Other Sant'Andrea's wines 


