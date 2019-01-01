Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent, fine and persistent perlage. Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent, fine and persistent perlage.

Intense, clean and pleasing, starts with hints of apple, plum and bread crust followed by aromas of citrus fruits, hawthorn, broom and yeast.

Effervescent and crisp attack, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of apple, plum and bread crust.

Refermented in bottle on its lees for 24 months.


