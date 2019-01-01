Wine Culture and Information - Volume 17
Spumante Metodo Classico Brut Meroe, Tenuta Spinelli (Italy)

Tenuta Spinelli (Italy)

(Marches)
Pecorino
Sparkling Wine Sparkling Wine Score: Wine That Excels in Its Category

Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent, fine and persistent perlage.

Intense, clean and pleasing, starts with hints of apple, plum and bread crust followed by aromas of citrus fruits, hawthorn, broom and yeast.

Effervescent and crisp attack, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of apple, plum and bread crust.

Refermented in bottle on its lees for 24 months.

Alcohol: 13%

Pasta with fish, Broiled fish and crustaceans, Roasted white meat

Suggested glass Classic Method Sparkling Wines 10 °C
(50 °F)
(Classic Method Sparkling Wines)

January 2019


