Intense straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, transparent, fine and persistent perlage.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of grape, apple and apricot followed by aromas of banana, white rose, lesser calamint and sage.

Effervescent and sweet attack, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing crispness.

Persistent finish with flavors of apple, apricot and banana.

Produced with the Charmat method.


