Wine Culture and Information - Volume 17
Templum Spumante Dolce, Sant'Andrea (Italy)

Templum Spumante Dolce

Sant'Andrea (Italy)

(Latium)
Moscato di Terracina
Sweet Wine Sweet Wine Score: Wine That Excels in Its Category

(Latium)
Intense straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, transparent, fine and persistent perlage.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of grape, apple and apricot followed by aromas of banana, white rose, lesser calamint and sage.

Effervescent and sweet attack, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing crispness.

Persistent finish with flavors of apple, apricot and banana.

Produced with the Charmat method.

Alcohol: 11.5%

Fruit tarts, Cream desserts, Semifreddo

Suggested glass Aromatic Sweet Sparkling Wines 10 °C
(50 °F)
(Aromatic Sweet Sparkling Wines)

January 2019


