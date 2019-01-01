Pale straw yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent. Pale straw yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean and pleasing, starts with hints of apple, plum and peach followed by aromas of medlar, pear, hawthorn and broom.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors.

Persistent finish with flavors of apple, plum and medlar.

Aged in steel tanks.


