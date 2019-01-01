Deep golden yellow and nuances of golden yellow, very transparent. Deep golden yellow and nuances of golden yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of quince, plum and hawthorn followed by aromas of pear, citrus fruits, medlar, honey and hints of vanilla. Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of quince, plum and hawthorn followed by aromas of pear, citrus fruits, medlar, honey and hints of vanilla.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness. Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.

Persistent finish with flavors of quince, plum and pear. Persistent finish with flavors of quince, plum and pear.

6 months in barrique, 3 months in bottle. 6 months in barrique, 3 months in bottle.

