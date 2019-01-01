|
Circeo Bianco Dune 2016
Circeo (Latium)
|
Trebbiano Toscano (60%), Malvasia Puntinata (40%)
| White Wine
Score:
|
Deep golden yellow and nuances of golden yellow, very transparent.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of quince, plum and hawthorn followed by aromas of pear, citrus fruits, medlar, honey and hints of vanilla.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.
Persistent finish with flavors of quince, plum and pear.
6 months in barrique, 3 months in bottle.
|
|
Alcohol: 14%
|
Pasta and risotto with fish and crustaceans, Sauteed white meat, Mushroom soups, Broiled fish
|
Suggested glass
|
12 °C
(53 °F)
|(Bodied and Mature White Wines)
|
January 2019
Other Vintages
|
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2005
|
| November 2007
| --
|2016
|
| January 2019
| --