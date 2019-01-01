|
Verdicchio dei Castelli di Jesi Classico Superiore Verde Ca' Ruptae 2017
Verdicchio dei Castelli di Jesi (Marches)
|
Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of apple, plum and hawthorn followed by aromas of pear, broom, citrus fruits, pineapple and almond.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of apple, plum and almond.
4 months in steel tanks.
|
|
Alcohol: 13.5%
|
Fish appetizers, Pasta and risotto with mushrooms, Sauteed fish, Fried fish
|
|Suggested glass
|
10 °C
(50 °F)
|(Young and Crisp White Wines)
|
|January 2019
|Other Vintages
|
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2002
|
| July 2003
| --
|2017
|
| January 2019
| --